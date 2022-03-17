SOL Capital Management CO Sells 348 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $340.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.25 and a 200-day moving average of $372.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

