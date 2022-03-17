SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $82,751,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 386,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

