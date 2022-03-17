Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 999,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,278,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

