SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
