SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

