SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Short Interest Update

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

SomaLogic stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

