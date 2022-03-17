Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

