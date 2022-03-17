Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 612,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $52,814,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 638,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377,744 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

