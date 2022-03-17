SonoCoin (SONO) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $674,114.37 and approximately $44,699.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin

SonoCoin Coin Trading

