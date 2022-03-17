Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.41

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and traded as high as $76.45. Sonova shares last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 22,579 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

