SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.83. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 204 shares.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

SOPHiA Genetics ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

