Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

