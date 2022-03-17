South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will announce $503.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,528,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 483,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

