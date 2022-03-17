Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFSTGet Rating) to report sales of $26.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $110.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $123.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.