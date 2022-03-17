Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
