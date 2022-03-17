Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

