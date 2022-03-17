S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.