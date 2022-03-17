S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.
In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
