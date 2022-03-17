S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.81. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

