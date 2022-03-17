S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $459.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $392.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.61 and its 200-day moving average is $437.13.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.