SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP opened at $30.89 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $717.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

