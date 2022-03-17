Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 31,082 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22.
About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)
Read More
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.