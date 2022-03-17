Spark Networks SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($13.81) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($13.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.78). B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

LOV opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth $782,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.