Spark New Zealand Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
