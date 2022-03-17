SparksPay Market Cap Hits $17,605.83 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $17,605.83 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,110,949 coins and its circulating supply is 10,867,824 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

