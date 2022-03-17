SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 251,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,749. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

