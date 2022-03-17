SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 9.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,134,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 4,776,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34.

