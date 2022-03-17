SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,193.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,810. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

