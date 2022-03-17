SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

