SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $46.38.

