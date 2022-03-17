SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down to $90.86

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.86, but opened at $87.19. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 2,823 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

