Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.