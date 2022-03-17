Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday.

SPMYY remained flat at $$12.75 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

