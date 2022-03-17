Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,375 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.78. The company had a trading volume of 619,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,896. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $380.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

