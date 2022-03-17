Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 4,100 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,923,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,415,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $22,836,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 564,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,927. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

