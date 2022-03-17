Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 2,326,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

