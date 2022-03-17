Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.93. 4,989,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

