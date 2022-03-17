Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $178.47. 4,930,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

