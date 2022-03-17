Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.20% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.