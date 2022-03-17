Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.03. 759,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

