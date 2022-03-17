Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.65. 2,043,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,150. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

