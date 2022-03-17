Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Regency Centers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.43. 1,023,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

