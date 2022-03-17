Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,113.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 100,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.