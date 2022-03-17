Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 96,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of DCP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 374,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

