Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.85. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $408.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

