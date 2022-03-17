Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.39. 2,594,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,409. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

