Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $6.42 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $719.86. 312,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,097. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $639.16 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $778.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

