Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.97. 554,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

