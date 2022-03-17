Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,450 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.97. 6,396,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.