Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 7,000 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. UGI makes up approximately 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 3,411,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

