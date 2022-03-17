Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,208. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

