Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. 2,923,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,246. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

