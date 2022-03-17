Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

